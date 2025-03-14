Chinese, Iranian, Russian diplomats meet for nuclear talks: state media

The national flags of China and Iran fly in Tiananmen Square during Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Beijing, China, February 14, 2023. — Reuters

Talks would aim to "strengthen communication and coordination", says Beijing.

Chinese vice FM, Russian deputy FM, Iranian deputy FM attend talks.

Parties exchange views on Iran nuclear deal, reports Chinese state media.



BEIJING: Chinese, Russian and Iranian diplomats met Friday for talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, Beijing's state media said.

"The three parties exchanged views on the Iran nuclear issue and other issues of common concern," Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said.

State media did not share any further details of the talks, attended by China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi.

The United States withdrew from a landmark Iran deal, which had imposed curbs on Tehran's nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief, during President Donald Trump's first term.

Tehran adhered to the 2015 deal for a year after Washington's withdrawal but then began rolling back its commitments.

Efforts to revive the pact have since faltered.

Beijing has said the talks would aim to "strengthen communication and coordination, to resume dialogue and negotiation at an early time".