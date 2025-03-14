Queen Camilla silent struggles laid bare amid King Charles cancer battle

Queen Camilla’s silently suffered carrying a heavy emotional load while she supported King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

According to a Royal aide, the Queen Consort took on more public duties as Charles battled an undisclosed form of cancer.

Calling it "exhausting," the insider noted that it would have been tough even for someone much younger.

"It was exhausting," the insider told the publication. "It would have been draining for a woman half her age."

The insider continued so that even though it was a difficult time, people got a chance to see more of Camilla’s work.

"I think if one is to attempt to see a benefit from that period, actually it did give a chance for the media, and the world, to see some of the work that she had always been doing with greater interest and clarity," the source shared.

They recalled Camilla’s visit to London cancer in January last year a week before Buckingham Palace announced Charles’ cancer.

"She had to undertake public duties knowing that the king had been diagnosed with cancer , including a visit to a Maggie’s center in London, and yet not be able to show the slightest flicker of vulnerability when she went there knowing what she knew privately," they added.