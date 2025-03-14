Fire aboard US airliner after diverted to Denver, 12 injured

Passengers standing on the wing of an American Airlines plane as they are evacuated after it caught fire while at a gate at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, March 13, 2025. — AFP

All 178 people on board were able to evacuate.

12 people taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Flight had diverted after crew reported engine vibrations.

An American Airlines Boeing jet caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport in Colorado on Thursday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

There were 172 passengers and six crew members aboard, the airliner said, according to local media.

All passengers were safely evacuated from the plane but 12 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Denver International Airport said in a post on social media platform X.

Dramatic video images widely shared on social media showed billowing smoke around the jet on the ground near the terminals and passengers standing on a wing as emergency services arrived.

The FAA said the Boeing 737-800, flying from Colorado to Dallas-Fort Worth, diverted to Denver International Airport after the crew reported experiencing "engine vibrations."

"After landing and while taxiing to the gate an engine caught fire and passengers evacuated the aircraft using the slides," the FAA said in a statement.

The latest incident comes amid safety concerns after a series of incidents and attempts by US President Donald Trump´s administration to cut costs at US aviation agencies.

The FAA said it will investigate the latest incident.