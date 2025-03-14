 
Geo News

Fire aboard US airliner after diverted to Denver, 12 injured

"After landing and while taxiing to the gate an engine caught fire," says FAA

By
AFP
|

March 14, 2025

Passengers standing on the wing of an American Airlines plane as they are evacuated after it caught fire while at a gate at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, March 13, 2025. — AFP
Passengers standing on the wing of an American Airlines plane as they are evacuated after it caught fire while at a gate at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, March 13, 2025. — AFP

  • All 178 people on board were able to evacuate.
  • 12 people taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
  • Flight had diverted after crew reported engine vibrations.

An American Airlines Boeing jet caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport in Colorado on Thursday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

There were 172 passengers and six crew members aboard, the airliner said, according to local media.

All passengers were safely evacuated from the plane but 12 people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, Denver International Airport said in a post on social media platform X.

Dramatic video images widely shared on social media showed billowing smoke around the jet on the ground near the terminals and passengers standing on a wing as emergency services arrived.

The FAA said the Boeing 737-800, flying from Colorado to Dallas-Fort Worth, diverted to Denver International Airport after the crew reported experiencing "engine vibrations."

"After landing and while taxiing to the gate an engine caught fire and passengers evacuated the aircraft using the slides," the FAA said in a statement.

The latest incident comes amid safety concerns after a series of incidents and attempts by US President Donald Trump´s administration to cut costs at US aviation agencies.

The FAA said it will investigate the latest incident.

Putin seeks military victory in Kursk before considering ceasefire
Putin seeks military victory in Kursk before considering ceasefire
Trump again pushes for immediate closure of US Education Department
Trump again pushes for immediate closure of US Education Department
Mark Carney takes helm as Canada's PM amid US tensions under Trump 2.0
Mark Carney takes helm as Canada's PM amid US tensions under Trump 2.0
China urges end to 'illegal' sanctions as it hosts Iran nuclear talks
China urges end to 'illegal' sanctions as it hosts Iran nuclear talks
Trump calls discussions with Putin 'productive', urges him to spare Ukrainian troops
Trump calls discussions with Putin 'productive', urges him to spare Ukrainian troops
Dubai offers scholarships for ideas to solve traffic issues
Dubai offers scholarships for ideas to solve traffic issues
Johns Hopkins University slashes 2,000 jobs after Trump administration grant cut
Johns Hopkins University slashes 2,000 jobs after Trump administration grant cut
Saudi crown prince tells Putin he supports 'all initiatives' to end Ukraine war
Saudi crown prince tells Putin he supports 'all initiatives' to end Ukraine war