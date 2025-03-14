 
Niall Horan confirms new music

Niall Horan revealed he is working on his fourth solo studio album

March 14, 2025

Niall Horan just announced his fourth studio album.

The One Direction alum confirmed that he has been quite busy "accumulating ideas" for his upcoming follow-up to 2023's The Show.

In a candid conversation for Golf Pass, Niall was asked, "What's the number one thing you're currently working on or excited about for the future?"

"I am literally, this week, just about to sit down and I've been like accumulating some ideas but I'm going to sit down and start writing my next album," he revealed.

The Story of My Life singer further mentioned, "That's an exclusive, I'm working on a new album guys.”

Previously, Niall has also teased his fanbase with a picture of some acoustic guitars in a carousel of pictures that he uploaded on Instagram.

This comes a few months after Niall and his former One Direction band members, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles received the tragic news of their pal and bandmate, Liam Payne, passing away.

After Liam’s death on October 16, 2024, Niall, Louis, Zayn and Harry reunited for his funeral the following month.

