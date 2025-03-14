Wendy Williams' explosive statement on alcholism comes to light

Wendy Williams recently got candid and broke silence on her battle with alcohol.

On The View on Friday, March 14, the 60-year-old media personality and presenter talked about why she was in the hospital earlier this week.

Shedding light on this, Williams explained, "I went to the hospital. I was having a little angina. Where I live at this memory unit on this floor, I just needed a breath of fresh air. You know what I'm saying? I needed to see the doctors. So that's why I went to the hospital."

“And then, while I was at the hospital, I also got blood drawn for my thyroid, you know? But most importantly, being at the hospital, it was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation, which I don't have it. How dare they say I have incapacitations! I do not,” she added.

The Dancing with the Stars alum went on to discuss her dinner date with niece Alex Finnie two days later.

She quipped, "I thought it was great, at first! Alex and the boyfriend, they flew from Miami to New York. They got me at the hospital. With permission from the guardian, of course, we left the hospital by ambulette and we stayed here [at the care facility] for, I don't know, about an hour because we knew that we were going out just to celebrate, you know, life."

Moving forward, Williams also talked about where she stands with substances and alcohol.

The Extra star said, "[My] relationship [with substances] is fine and is wonderful. I've had my devices and I have to tell you something. I am easily going on with my life, alcohol-free."

For the unversed, Williams’ interview came a few days after police went to her assisted living facility for a welfare check on March 10.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told PEOPLE that officers took her out of the building, and EMS brought her to a hospital "for evaluation."

Since leaving the hospital, Williams has spoken out and denied claims that she is "cognitively impaired."