Mike Tindall reveals his strategy for surviving 'four days at Cheltenham'

Mike Tindall has shared a surprising trick for making it through the long days of the Cheltenham Festival, which is one of the biggest horse-racing events in the UK.

The husband of Zara Tindall, the eldest daughter of Princess Anne and also first granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth, shared his secret strategy with Raceday TV on March 13.

When asked, "Have you gotten any tips for surviving four days of Cheltenham?" Royal husband replied, "It's all about management, liver management."

Mike went on to add, "It's not easy to do. All it takes is bumping into an old friend to push you over the limits."

However, he also added about the brewer's alcohol-free option, saying, "But you always have to remember, with Guinness, you get a little Zero, and no one knows."

"A little Guinness Zero in the middle when no one knows. It goes a long way," Mike added.

It is worth mentioning that Mike and Zara Tindall are regulars at the Cheltenham Festival. They attended all four days of this year’s event.