Bunnie XO reveals shocking detail of Jelly Roll's weight loss

Jelly Roll has remained quite vocal about his recent weight loss journey

March 15, 2025

Jelly Roll has been on a prolific and vocal weight loss journey for the past few years.

However, it is more than just his weight that has been changing as his wife, Bunnie XO revealed a shocking detail.

The Halfway to Hell crooner’s partner shared a candid video to her TikTok account stating that after almost a decade all of a sudden, he had now started growing chest hair.

Bunnie XO also admitted that despite loving her husband for almost 10 years, she never expected to see hair growing on his chest.

In a clip, shot from the couple’s kitchen, where Jelly Roll could be seen wearing a low-cut jacket, the celebrity captioned her upload, "I've been with this man almost a decade and he just sprouted chest hairs."

In a humorous turn of events, Bunnie XO zoomed in on the Save Me hitmaker’s new body hair despite playful protests from the singer.

"Get off my hair," he exclaimed, zipping up his jacket, before quipping: "Don't show my cleavage!"

In the conclusion of the video, the two then shared a laugh together however, Bunnie XO still remained in disbelief asking Jelly Roll, "When did you get hair on your chest? What is happening?"

