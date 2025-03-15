Trump again pushes for immediate closure of US Education Department

US President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, February 11, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has called for the immediate closure of the Education Department, renewing his long-standing pledge to shut it down.

Trump had said last week he would like to close the Department of Education using an executive order but acknowledged he would need buy-ins from Parliament and teachers' unions to fulfil his campaign pledge to do so.

An immediate closure of the Education Department could disrupt tens of billions of dollars in aid to K-12 schools and tuition assistance for university students.

Trump has spent his first weeks in office pushing through massive changes to the US government, demanding federal employees return to offices or quit, seeking cost and job cuts, and trying to shut down agencies such as the US Agency for International Development.

The Education Department has been high on Trump's list of targets.

"I'd like it to be closed immediately," Trump told reporters on Wednesday. "The Department of Education's a big con job."

The president has previously said he had tasked Linda McMahon, his pick to be education secretary, to shut down the department he wants her to lead.

Trump proposed shutting down the Education Department in his first term from 2017-2021, but Parliament did not act. The agency employs 4,245 people and spent £251 billion in the most recent year.

Conservative think tanks that have called for abolishing the Education Department have proposed that other agencies could handle its aid programmes and oversight duties.