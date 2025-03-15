Nikki Garcia drops update on dating life after Artem Chigvintsev divorce

Nikki Garcia is open to dating again three months after her divorce from pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev finalised in November.

The retired WWE star, 41, spilled the beans on her love life in a recent episode of her podcast Let's Be Honest during Kristin Cavallari's New York City stop.

However, Nikki specified that she is open to "love and not marriage."

"Really? You’re never gonna get married again?" Cavallari asked, to which Nikki explained her reluctance.

"Well I think maybe, but I don't wanna sign paperwork again," Nikki admitted.

Cavallari, who was married to Jay Cutler for seven years before their divorce in 2020, and Nikki then unanimously agreed that getting married is "so easy to do and so hard to get out of."

"I mean, so hard. At night, [I] think about it though. This is crazy, like, it was supposed to be an act of love and now I'm in prison," Nikki responded to Cavallari's idea of how marriage feels.

Garcia's recent statement marks seven months since her ex-husband Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicions of domestic violence in September 2024 and released shortly. She filed for divorce around that time. The exes share a 4-year-old son Matteo.