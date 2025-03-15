 
Jennifer Aniston heartbroken after dog Marty Antoinette gets into trouble

Jennifer Aniston shared a picture of the dog to her Instagram story

March 15, 2025

Jennifer Aniston on Thursday shared a picture of her dog and appeared to be quite sad while revealing that the animal got "coned" again.

The "Friends" star, however, did not mention the reason why "Marty Antoinette" was coned.

A dog cone is put around the animal to create a physical barrier that prevents them from licking, biting, or scratching wounds, surgical sites, or other irritations, promoting healing.   

 Aniston is known for her love of dogs and has been spotted with her furry friends on several occasions.

Her dog's last name is of French origin and it's most famous association is with the last queen of France, Marie Antoinette, before the French Revolution.

