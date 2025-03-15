'Snow White' star breaks silence on Disney live-action controversy

The Snow White actor has broken his silence on controversy surrounding the film.

Martin Klebba, who voices Grumpy in Disney's upcoming live-action Snow White film, has claimed that Disney is "afraid of the blowback."

Foe those unaware, Disney's upcoming Snow White remake has sparked backlash. While some questioned casting of Rachel Zegler in the lead role, others raised questions on Disney's decision to replace the seven dwarfs with CGI characters instead of casting actors with dwarfism.

Now, Klebba has told The Hollywood Reporter, "It really isn’t going to be a red carpet."

"It’s going to be at the El Capitan [Theatre], which is cool. But it’s basically going to be a pre-party, watch the movie, and that’s it," he added.

Klebba also added, "There’s not going to be this whole hoopla of, ‘Disney’s first f------ movie they ever made.’ Because of all this controversy, they’re afraid of the blowback from different people in society."

Additionally, Klebba disagreed with the criticism about including dwarfs in the story, saying, "I don’t usually get into the political stuff, but I [felt], ‘Dwarfs aren’t going to go away just because you can’t imagine that they’re there.' We’re still going to be walking around."

"So I didn’t get the whole stuff about not doing the dwarfs. The story’s been around forever, and it’s a classic," Martin Klebba added.