Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued fresh divorce warning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued a divorce warning following the release of her Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan.

The warning has come from royal expert Marina Hyde.

Speaking on her podcast, the royal expert warned that Netflix will not renew their contract but Harry and Meghan would receive more interest if they got divorced.

She said: "People are hanging around in case there's a divorce"

According to the GB News, the expert believes streamers would queue up to make a series about a potential Meghan and Harry’s divorce because it would be a ratings winner.

Hyde said: "They [Netflix] are not going to renew. They might say we're continuing to develop projects with them.

"The reality is that a lot of people are hanging around in case there's a divorce.

"That might be why Netflix, or whoever it might be, who's got to deal with them, might keep a vague hand in."

The royal expert’s remarks come days after release of Meghan’s cooking show on Netflix, however, there are claims the recent show "With Love, Meghan" received poor reviews and viewing figures in a fresh setback for the royal couple.