 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued fresh divorce warning

The expert said, "People are hanging around in case there's a divorce [Meghan Markle and Prince Harry]"

By
Web Desk
|

March 16, 2025

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued fresh divorce warning
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued fresh divorce warning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued a divorce warning following the release of her Netflix cooking show With Love, Meghan.

The warning has come from royal expert Marina Hyde.

Speaking on her podcast, the royal expert warned that Netflix will not renew their contract but Harry and Meghan would receive more interest if they got divorced.

She said: "People are hanging around in case there's a divorce"

According to the GB News, the expert believes streamers would queue up to make a series about a potential Meghan and Harry’s divorce because it would be a ratings winner.

Hyde said: "They [Netflix] are not going to renew. They might say we're continuing to develop projects with them.

"The reality is that a lot of people are hanging around in case there's a divorce.

"That might be why Netflix, or whoever it might be, who's got to deal with them, might keep a vague hand in."

The royal expert’s remarks come days after release of Meghan’s cooking show on Netflix, however, there are claims the recent show "With Love, Meghan" received poor reviews and viewing figures in a fresh setback for the royal couple.

Chappell Roan gushes over Dolly Parton
Chappell Roan gushes over Dolly Parton
Ben Affleck appears casual for rare outing with ex Jennifer Garner: Report
Ben Affleck appears casual for rare outing with ex Jennifer Garner: Report
Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot stun at ‘Snow White' Los Angeles premiere
Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot stun at ‘Snow White' Los Angeles premiere
Meryl Streep wins big at the annual Children's and Family Emmy Awards
Meryl Streep wins big at the annual Children's and Family Emmy Awards
Meghan Markle's show ‘With Love, Meghan' bags third-rate title
Meghan Markle's show ‘With Love, Meghan' bags third-rate title
Lindsay Lohan starrer ‘Freakier Friday' features ‘The Parent Trap' reunion
Lindsay Lohan starrer ‘Freakier Friday' features ‘The Parent Trap' reunion
Meghan Markle gets sweet advice about acting video
Meghan Markle gets sweet advice about acting
Meghan Markle's biggest flaw comes to light with ‘As Ever'
Meghan Markle's biggest flaw comes to light with ‘As Ever'