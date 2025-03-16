Price tag for Meghan Markle's brand As Ever: Everything known so far drops

A person responsible for running a Meghan Markle fanpage recently did some quick calculations and hypothesized what the price tag may be for Meghan’s new line of products under the As Ever brand name.

For those unversed, the product lineup ranges from everything, to fruit preserves, to honey, baking mixes, flower sprinkles as well as herbal teas.

The page admin Emma Pagnoni Fabiani, started by rating the products somewhere between expensive and grocery store, according to a report by The Mirror US.

“I really liked both the product selection and the packaging. Everything feels thoughtfully curated, perfectly reflecting Meghan’s refined aesthetic and style,” she began by saying.

Because “Each product seems to have been carefully chosen to balance quality, craftsmanship, and a touch of exclusivity.”

However, she did drop a disclaimer before any of it, and admitted, “These are just my personal estimates, based on the brand’s positioning and comparable products. It will be interesting to see where the actual prices land once they become available.”

As of right now the guesses believe the raspberry spread might go for over $16-20, with the wildflower honey and honeycomb sitting at $20-30.

In terms of herbal teas she suspect the price range will sit at $18-25, with crepe mixes at $15-20, and her shortbread cookie mix and flower sprinkles retailing at $18-30 potentially.