SZA's raw take on ‘One of Them Days' sequel comes to light

SZA's raw take on 'One of Them Days' comes to light

SZA recently reflected on bringing back her on-screen romance in One of Them Days sequel.

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter became a part of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about her upcoming Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, which will start on April 19 in Minneapolis and end on August 9.

When the host asked if the team was already planning a sequel to One of Them Days, SZA hesitated but then joked, “Keke’s [Palmer] tired of me. She’s gotta be.”

She continued, “But she’s chock-full of energy. I would be so honoured to be involved in anything that they did again.”

“I would just literally just try way harder knowing what’s at stake; people will be watching, and I can play into that,” the Grammy winner remarked.

For the unversed, the R-rated buddy tragicomedy film stars Palmer and SZA as roommates who are complete opposites.

Palmer’s character is well organised, while SZA’s character is more laid-back and when her boyfriend steals their rent money, they must find a way to get it back before time runs out.

It is pertinent to mention that One of Them Days has been a box office success and is still playing in theatres since its release on January 17, 2025.