Abigail Spencer defends Meghan Markle amid Netflix show backlash

Meghan Markle has received support from her close Hollywood friend, Abigail Spencer.

The Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, sparked debate over its authenticity, with some viewers calling it "inauthentic."

However, the Cowboys & Aliens actress has stepped in to defend her former Suits costar, telling Hello! Magazine, "Meghan is the hostess with the most. Literally for years she has been like this."

"But I really was there just to support her and surround her. This is her heart, that show is her heart, it was so natural and [I was] really just there to have fun and to delight in her and to be a safe space," Abigail, who also appeared in Meghan's Netflix show, added.

She added, "We have a very private friendship, so choosing to let people in on part of that is… it's very private but I'm glad that we got to share a little bit of it."

It is worth mentioning that despite mixed reviews, With Love, Meghan has been renewed for the second season.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is also preparing to launch a new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, in April. The Duchess of Sussex will interview female entrepreneurs about their business journeys.