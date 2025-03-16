Meghan Markle proves ‘controversy sells’ as she turns backlash into opportunity

Meghan Markle is proving that controversy sells as Netflix greenlights a second season of her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, despite backlash.

While the show has faced scathing criticism and an IMDb rating of 2.9/10, its ability to dominate headlines appears to have outweighed the negative reviews, claimed insiders.

Speaking with The Sun, industry insiders suggested that the streaming giant is counting on the show’s mixed reactions to keep people watching.

"This may raise a few eyebrows but one thing which Netflix love is controversy - and this show certainly created a lot of debate,” the source said.

"Many were so scathing about the eight-part series that they thought there was no way it would get another season.

"But it seems the streamer is delighted with the chatter it has created on both sides of the Atlantic this week."

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards claimed that the second season of the series will be “just as bad.”

“I've not seen one good review,” he said. “Some of the columnists have ripped into her and the show.”

“I could only watch one episode, I was just bored of it all, but someone must be liking it, as there is a second series.”