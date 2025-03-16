 
Geo News

Prince William, Princess Kate drop major update on sons George & Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales discuss Prince George and Prince Louis' sports passion

By
Web Desk
|

March 16, 2025

Prince William, Princess Kate drop major update on sons George & Louis
Prince William, Princess Kate drop major update on sons George & Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton talk about their sons, Prince George and Prince Louis' growing passion for sports.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the Six Nations rugby match between England and Wales, according to GB News.

During their visit, William and Kate made a surprising revelation about their sons' sports interest.

William, who serves as Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, said that their house is filled with sports activities during the weekend. He said, "At weekends we go from one competition to the next."

Kate, who is the Patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, also shared that "Louis is six and he's just started touch rugby and George is 11 and he plays a bit more. They do really enjoy it."

"They've been exposed to lots of different sports," the Prince of Wales noted.

It is worth mentioning that Prince William and Kate Middleton, who attended the match as part of their royal duty, cheered for opposite teams. Besides, Prince George and Prince Louis, the Prince and Princess of Wales also share a daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Melinda French Gates reveals Warren Buffett's life-changing career advice
Melinda French Gates reveals Warren Buffett's life-changing career advice
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's recent 'cute' outing in NYC
Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's recent 'cute' outing in NYC
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa death mystery grows as doctor disputes medical examiner
Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa death mystery grows as doctor disputes medical examiner
ASAP Rocky takes his performance to next level with BIG stunt
ASAP Rocky takes his performance to next level with BIG stunt
Meghan Markle's podcast faces grim forecast video
Meghan Markle's podcast faces grim forecast
Princess Anne disappointed after long trip to France
Princess Anne disappointed after long trip to France
Sarah Michelle Gellar drops truth bomb on her fashion style at 47
Sarah Michelle Gellar drops truth bomb on her fashion style at 47
Prince William, Kate Middleton's marriage shift after 'make or break' crisis
Prince William, Kate Middleton's marriage shift after 'make or break' crisis