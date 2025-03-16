Prince William, Princess Kate drop major update on sons George & Louis

Prince William and Kate Middleton talk about their sons, Prince George and Prince Louis' growing passion for sports.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited the Principality Stadium in Cardiff for the Six Nations rugby match between England and Wales, according to GB News.

During their visit, William and Kate made a surprising revelation about their sons' sports interest.

William, who serves as Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, said that their house is filled with sports activities during the weekend. He said, "At weekends we go from one competition to the next."

Kate, who is the Patron of the Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League, also shared that "Louis is six and he's just started touch rugby and George is 11 and he plays a bit more. They do really enjoy it."

"They've been exposed to lots of different sports," the Prince of Wales noted.

It is worth mentioning that Prince William and Kate Middleton, who attended the match as part of their royal duty, cheered for opposite teams. Besides, Prince George and Prince Louis, the Prince and Princess of Wales also share a daughter, Princess Charlotte.