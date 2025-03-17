Transgender referee makes history in international football match

Transgender referee Sapir Berman (right). — Daily Mail/File



A transgender referee will make history on Monday by taking charge of an international football match, a landmark moment approached with "immense pride" and "deep humility" to advance the cause of the Transgender community.

According to UEFA, when 30-year-old Sapir Berman officiates the Women's Under-17 Euro qualifier between Northern Ireland and Montenegro in Belfast, it will be a first for European football.

"It's an overwhelming feeling — immense pride, indescribable excitement — but more than anything, it's an opportunity to continue doing what I love, in the world that shaped me and where I grew up," the 14-year refereeing veteran told AFP in a statement.

"I step into this moment with deep humility and excitement, hoping to do my very best, to represent my country, to stand for my sisters in the transgender community, and to show that every dream is possible."

Berman said the breakthrough moment is also deeply symbolic for the teenage girls who will be playing this week.

"When young players see diversity on the field, it helps make inclusion normal, and it sends a strong message that what matters is talent and commitment," the referee added.

England's Lucy Clark became the first transgender woman in the world to referee a match in 2018, in the semi-professional English league, but has never officiated internationally.

Berman has been refereeing matches in the for 14 years.

Since 2021, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has allowed federations to establish their criteria to avoid potential "disproportionate advantages" for transgender athletes.

World Rugby has excluded transgender players from women´s competitions due to the "excessive risk of injury" in the contact sport.

The International Shooting Federation, meanwhile, has concluded that there was "no advantage" linked to male hormones in competitions.