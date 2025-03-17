Meghan Markle is making people ‘pull their hair' straight out of their skulls

The public backlash that followed Meghan Markle’s cooking show release has led to some experts wondering whether they ever were a good investment to begin with.

The To Di For Daily podcast host and royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said all this about the Duchess’ most recent venture.

All her sentiments have been shared in an interview alongside Sky News Australia, and highlight the current issue plaguing Netflix execs when it comes to the royal.

According to the expert “Netflix must be pulling their hair out right now thinking about all the money they invested in this pair [Sussexes].”

Because “what’s the return on investment been?” really. “A lot of negative press and alienating themselves from relationships that maybe they could have had with the real working royals who are producing documentaries like Queen Camilla’s domestic violence documentaries and Prince William’s homeless documentaries.”

“I feel like they [Netflix] really made a mistake here and picked the wrong horse,” she also added.

For those unversed, the Duke and Duchess have faced backlash over their decision to commercialize, despite having said that their intention after Megxit was to have ‘privacy’.