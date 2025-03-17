Tom Cruise’s 'Mission: Impossible 9' faces loss of millions over major setback

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning has suffered a major setback when one of the stars of the movie got seriously injured.

Cast member John Goodman, 72, sustained injuries to his pelvis and leg while filming stunts for the movie. He was rushed to the hospital and is recovering, but the franchise is set to lose millions due to the delay in the filming.

A source told Radar Online: "The actor is renowned for loving spectacular stunts which obviously involve some element of danger and the risk of injury – though they always strive to keep any risk to an absolute minimum."

They added: "This incident won't just be alarming in terms of having someone so famous suffer such a major injury, it will also prove costly on a project which has cost millions and is on a very tight schedule."

Meanwhile, the Top Gun star, director Christopher McQuarrie, and the cast of the film haven’t been straightforward when asked if Final Reckoning is in fact the last chapter in the franchise.

Cast member Simon Pegg described the title as "really worthy for the movie," while Hayley Atwell said, "There is no final Tom Cruise. The man will live forever."

McQuarrie said: "There's tons of other stuff that we’re doing. If somebody does make another, I’ll be there on opening night."

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is set to bow in theaters on May 23 this year.