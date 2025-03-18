 
Geo News

Trump says Xi to visit US soon amid rising trade tensions

China last week called for "dialogue" with Washington

By
AFP
|

March 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump pictured with Chinas President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. — Reuters
US President Donald Trump pictured with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. — Reuters

President Donald Trump said Monday that Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would visit the United States soon, as trade tensions soar between the world's two largest economies over Trump's tariffs, AFP reported.

"He'll be coming in the not-too-distant future," Trump told reporters as he visited the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington while talking about the Chinese leader.

Trump did not give any further details.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Washington and Beijing had begun discussing a possible summit in June in the United States. Both leaders celebrate their birthdays in June.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has unleashed tariffs on major trading partners including China, Canada and Mexico, citing trade imbalances and their failure to stem the flow of deadly fentanyl.

China last week called for "dialogue" with Washington.

Trump earlier this month raised a 10-percent blanket tariff he previously imposed on Chinese products to 20 percent.

Beijing responded with levies of up to 15 percent on a range of US agricultural goods including soybeans, pork and chicken.

China, the world's top steel producer, has also vowed to take "all necessary measures" in response to separate new US tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Xi last visited the United States in November 2023, when he met with Republican Trump's Democratic predecessor Joe Biden in California in a bid to ease growing tensions between the two superpowers.

Malaysian rice porridge a 'trademark' Ramadan tradition
Malaysian rice porridge a 'trademark' Ramadan tradition
Trump says will speak with Putin on Tuesday about ending war in Ukraine
Trump says will speak with Putin on Tuesday about ending war in Ukraine
US death toll from extreme weather over weekend rises to 36
US death toll from extreme weather over weekend rises to 36
Trump admin begins mass layoffs at Voice of America
Trump admin begins mass layoffs at Voice of America
Cuba reconnects electrical grid, restores power to much of Havana
Cuba reconnects electrical grid, restores power to much of Havana
Trump administration deports over 200 Venezuelans despite court order
Trump administration deports over 200 Venezuelans despite court order
Trump and Putin set to discuss Ukraine ceasefire amid US optimism
Trump and Putin set to discuss Ukraine ceasefire amid US optimism
Toll in North Macedonia hip-hop gig blaze rises to 59: interior minister
Toll in North Macedonia hip-hop gig blaze rises to 59: interior minister