Meghan Markle ‘intentions' clear amid Harry visa row

Meghan Markle is not willing to quit US even if her husband comes into trouble.



The Duchess of Sussex, who permanently resides in the US alongside husband Prince Harry and their two kids, would not give up her Montecito mansion even if the latter suffers over visa row.

Meghan Markle has "no intention of moving back to the UK or leaving America", according to commentator Charlotte Griffith.

This comes as US judge Carl Nichols has ordered Prince Harry's visa files to be made public by Tuesday.

Speaking about Harry, Royal correspondent Jennie Bond notes: "It will probably make him feel that wherever he goes in the world, someone will have it in for him. Quite honestly, if drug taking precluded anyone from living in the States, half of LA would be deported. How many people answer those visa questions totally truthfully? And what does it really matter?

"We know Harry has taken drugs. He has said so. He probably regrets being so open now because this is a rather vindictive hassle he doesn’t need. What does this “think tank” hope to establish by pursuing him so doggedly?" she noted.