 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ‘intentions' clear amid Harry visa row

Meghan Markle would not leave US if Prince Harry gets deported

By
Web Desk
|

March 18, 2025

Meghan Markle is not willing to quit US even if her husband comes into trouble.

The Duchess of Sussex, who permanently resides in the US alongside husband Prince Harry and their two kids, would not give up her Montecito mansion even if the latter suffers over visa row.

Meghan Markle has "no intention of moving back to the UK or leaving America", according to commentator Charlotte Griffith.

This comes as US judge Carl Nichols has ordered Prince Harry's visa files to be made public by Tuesday.

Speaking about Harry, Royal correspondent Jennie Bond notes: "It will probably make him feel that wherever he goes in the world, someone will have it in for him. Quite honestly, if drug taking precluded anyone from living in the States, half of LA would be deported. How many people answer those visa questions totally truthfully? And what does it really matter?

"We know Harry has taken drugs. He has said so. He probably regrets being so open now because this is a rather vindictive hassle he doesn’t need. What does this “think tank” hope to establish by pursuing him so doggedly?" she noted.

Dax Shepard navigates tricky chat with pre teen daughter about Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Juno'
Dax Shepard navigates tricky chat with pre teen daughter about Sabrina Carpenter's song 'Juno'
Kylie Jenner shares final projects with late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero
Kylie Jenner shares final projects with late hairstylist Jesus Guerrero
Lala Kent drops baby bombshell: 'I'm not done yet'
Lala Kent drops baby bombshell: 'I'm not done yet'
King Charles ‘rain dance' in India praised by expert
King Charles ‘rain dance' in India praised by expert
Drake's label claps back over his 'Not Like Us' lawsuit
Drake's label claps back over his 'Not Like Us' lawsuit
Jessica Simpson embraces single life after shocking split from Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson embraces single life after shocking split from Eric Johnson
Meghan Markle urged to do ‘due diligence' on her lifestyle brand video
Meghan Markle urged to do ‘due diligence' on her lifestyle brand
Jonathan Majors makes bombshell admission in newly leaked audio recording
Jonathan Majors makes bombshell admission in newly leaked audio recording