Prince William presents royal honors at Windsor Castle

Alex Holmes, the deputy CEO of the Diana Award charity, was among the people who were recognized by Prince William for their services during a investiture ceremony at the Windsor Castle.

Holmes, 36, was honored for his work on behalf of young people and received his OBE.

He is credited for founding the charity's anti-bullying initiative for use in schools. Holmes was awarded the honor in King Charles’ list that was published on Jan. 1 this year.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account shared a college of pictures featuring those who were honored by the future king.

The ceremony was held a day after Kate Middleton attended St. Patrick's Day Service Parade as Colonel of the Irish Guards.

Prince William did not join his wife during her rare outing. Kate Middleton is gradually returning to her royal duties after completing chemotherapy.