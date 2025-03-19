 
Kate Middleton gets new title after latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is also the Colonel of the Irish Guards

March 19, 2025

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has received a new title after her latest appearance on St Patrick’s Day.

Kate Middleton, as Colonel of the Irish Guards, met soldiers and veterans at Wellington Barracks following their annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The future queen presented traditional sprigs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen, who then issued it along the ranks - and even presented one to Seamus, the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot.

Following Kate Middleton’s latest appearance, according to the People, royal expert Amanda Foreman said, “She [Kate Middleton] is the MVP of the royal family, and no one knew when she was going to come back.”

The royal historian continued, the Princess was staying on message and was projecting this “very mature image, a restrained elegance."

The expert believes the future queen is redefining her role in real time.

Foreman says, "she’s making her outings more meaningful in a way that had never been done before.

"And she’s ahead of the curve — creating the meaningful moment rather than the Instagrammable moment."

