 
Geo News

Mariah Carey sparks romance rumors with Anderson Paak: Report

Mariah Carey leaves fans curious about her romance update with Anderson .Paak at iHeart Radio Music Awards

By
Web Desk
|

March 19, 2025

Mariah Carey sparks romance rumors with Anderson Paak: Report
Mariah Carey sparks romance rumors with Anderson Paak: Report

Mariah Carey sent fans into a frenzy after appearing at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards alongside Silk Sonic member Anderson .Paak.

The 55-year-old music icon was seen holding hands with the 39-year-old musician while accepting the prestigious Icon Award at the Los Angeles event.

According to Daily Mail, speculation about their relationship intensified as the pair put on a cozy display, with Anderson assisting Carey up the stage and encouraging the crowd to cheer for her. 

Moreover, the duo, who were first linked in December, have been working on music together, fueling rumors of a budding romance.

Additionally, social media erupted with reactions, with fans expressing their surprise at the unexpected pairing. 

In regards to this, one user posted on X, “Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak really being a couple was not on my bingo card for 2025."

As per the publication, Carey, who previously dated dancer Bryan Tanaka, and .Paak, who filed for divorce from Jae Lin in early 2024, have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including a trip to Aspen and studio sessions in New York.

At the ceremony, Carey also paid tribute to her late mother while reflecting on her decades-long career, stating, “Hearing my songs on the radio never stops being magical.”

Kanye West triggers a 'mother' with his tweet
Kanye West triggers a 'mother' with his tweet
King Charles honors British veteran at Buckingham Palace
King Charles honors British veteran at Buckingham Palace
Gwen Stefani's ex husband gives rare insights into divorce
Gwen Stefani's ex husband gives rare insights into divorce
Kate Middleton hints at major future plan with George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton hints at major future plan with George, Charlotte and Louis
Christine Quinn gets emotional discussing Christian Dumontet divorce
Christine Quinn gets emotional discussing Christian Dumontet divorce
Host laughs at Meghan Markle's antic on her Netflix show video
Host laughs at Meghan Markle's antic on her Netflix show
Taylor Swift's advice to Travis Kelce after Super Bowl loss revealed
Taylor Swift's advice to Travis Kelce after Super Bowl loss revealed
Brian May hints at new music by band Queen
Brian May hints at new music by band Queen