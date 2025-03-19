Mariah Carey sparks romance rumors with Anderson Paak: Report

Mariah Carey sent fans into a frenzy after appearing at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards alongside Silk Sonic member Anderson .Paak.

The 55-year-old music icon was seen holding hands with the 39-year-old musician while accepting the prestigious Icon Award at the Los Angeles event.

According to Daily Mail, speculation about their relationship intensified as the pair put on a cozy display, with Anderson assisting Carey up the stage and encouraging the crowd to cheer for her.

Moreover, the duo, who were first linked in December, have been working on music together, fueling rumors of a budding romance.

Additionally, social media erupted with reactions, with fans expressing their surprise at the unexpected pairing.

In regards to this, one user posted on X, “Mariah Carey & Anderson .Paak really being a couple was not on my bingo card for 2025."

As per the publication, Carey, who previously dated dancer Bryan Tanaka, and .Paak, who filed for divorce from Jae Lin in early 2024, have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including a trip to Aspen and studio sessions in New York.

At the ceremony, Carey also paid tribute to her late mother while reflecting on her decades-long career, stating, “Hearing my songs on the radio never stops being magical.”