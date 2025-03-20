Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria addresses red carpet row

Hilaria Baldwin has broken her silence over a recent red carpet spat with her husband Alec Baldwin.

Taking to Instagram with a video message, Hilaria addressed the viral encounter where her husband was spotted interrupting her on multiple during her red carpet interview at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in NYC last week.

The new video showed Alec, 66, abiding by his wife's terms for an apology, branding his earlier conduct at the event "correctile dysfunction."

The video began with Alec and Hilaria lip-syncing to audio of the viral red carpet confrontation—except that they had switched roles.

"And that is called — what's the word of the day?" Hilaria began after the audio had ended, to which Alec replied, "Manterrupting."

Hilaria added that the term could be "a positive, or a negative, or a —" before she turned to Alec, who then suggested that it could be an example of "correctile dysfunction."

"So, the whole point is that we interrupt each other all the time," she explained before the pair were joined by their younger kids.

The couple concluded the video with an endearing smooch. "Give me a kiss, just so you know I'm not [mad at you]," she said before the lip lock.

"Oh, I'm so happy you kissed me," Alec whispered sweetly as they pulled apart.

For those unversed, the red carpet row between the couple resulted from a discussion with Extra on whether a second season of their TLC reality show The Baldwins was in the works.

A snippet of the interview circulating on TikTok showed Hilaria taking a moment before answering but was interrupted by her husband who said, "No, I think we are going to see, you know, we're going to see how it feels to be out there."

The Rust actor then cut in to say, "It's gonna be great. You're a winner," to which his wife annoyingly replied, "Oh my God. When I'm talking, you're not talking."

"I'm sorry," Baldwin said and Hilaria then repeated while holding her hands up, "When I'm talking, you're not talking."

After a brief moment, Hilaria chuckled and added, "No, I mean I think this is a really raw show and it's very real and we took a lot of chances and we'll see where it leads us."

"We'll see what it feels like to have it be out there and then we'll see if people like it, that's another thing too, you know."

At another point during the interview, Alec called her "beautiful," which again left Hilaria visibly annoyed.

"Oh my God! Stop, you're annoying me. Stop. It's not cute. No, he's distracting me," she said as Alec sent a look in the camera's direction.

Baldwin then silently mouthed a few words which his wife caught and she placed her hand up into the air followed by her saying, "I'm going to walk out of this interview right now."

The two stars married in 2012 and are parents to seven children: Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Eduardo and Maria, four, and Ilaria, two.

Alec also shares a 29-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger.