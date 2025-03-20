Photo: Dolly Parton makes rare confession post husband's death: 'I need to laugh'

Dolly Parton has been grieving the loss of her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean.

In her latest chat with Knox News, the 79-year-old admitted that she has been “doing better than” she “thought” she “would.”

“I've been with him 60 years,' she began and added, 'He suffered a great deal. I'm at peace that he's at peace, but that don't keep me from missing him and loving him.”

Nonetheless, Dolly admitted that she has been feeling a void in her heart ever since her dear husband passed way.

“It's a hole in my heart, you know, but we'll fill that up with good stuff and he'll still always be with me. I need to laugh. I need some fun, so I'm probably gonna be stupid,” she continued.

Before signing off from the chat, she maintained, "I've been crying enough the last week or two."

During the same chat, Dolly touched on a rare practice of her husband and disclosed that he used to frequently visit Dollywood without her.

:He stood in line and got his ticket. He didn't want somebody giving him a ticket because he was Dolly's husband," she explained.

“He would say, 'You need more bathrooms.’ Or he would say, ‘You need to tell them this or that. It's crowded over in that area. You might want to tell them they ought to do this or that,’” she recalled.

In conclusion, Dolly declared, "He wasn't coming to criticize, but he would notice things and he would say, you might want to bring this to their attention."