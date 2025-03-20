 
Geo News

Netflix boss breaks silence on Meghan Markle amid lifestyle show criticism

Netflix CEO defends 'often unfairly dismissed' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk
|

March 20, 2025

Netflix boss breaks silence on Meghan Markle amid lifestyle show criticism
Netflix boss breaks silence on Meghan Markle amid lifestyle show criticism

Meghan Markle has received support from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos amid With Love, Meghan criticism.

Speaking with Variety Magazine, Ted spoke about the Duchess of Sussex's lasting influence despite ongoing criticism.

He noted that Meghan's cultural impact is often "undervalued", saying, "When we released the trailer for Harry and Meghan, every detail on-screen was dissected in the media for days."

"The shoes she was wearing sold out all over the world. The Hermès blanket that was on the chair behind her sold out everywhere in the world. People are fascinated with Meghan Markle," Ted said, adding that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "are often unfairly dismissed."

It is worth mentioning that the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan has received mixed reactions from the viewers.

Despite the backlash, Meghan Markle remains focused on her work.

While, the Netflix show has already been renewed for the second season, wife of Prince Harry is set to launch her podcast as well. She announced, Confessions of a Female Founder, on March 14.

Hailey Bieber to take legal action after renewed Justin, Selena Gomez drama
Hailey Bieber to take legal action after renewed Justin, Selena Gomez drama
Meghan Markle sends witty handwritten letter in response to crticism
Meghan Markle sends witty handwritten letter in response to crticism
'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover sparks concerns over health choice
'It Ends With Us' author Colleen Hoover sparks concerns over health choice
Meghan Markle banned from Royal meeting for controversial reason video
Meghan Markle banned from Royal meeting for controversial reason
Zendaya's half sister exposes family rift in shocking accusations
Zendaya's half sister exposes family rift in shocking accusations
Paris Hilton on intention behind 'Barbie persona'
Paris Hilton on intention behind 'Barbie persona'
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria addresses red carpet row
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria addresses red carpet row
Meghan Markle accused of ‘confusing' people with Netflix show video
Meghan Markle accused of ‘confusing' people with Netflix show