Netflix boss breaks silence on Meghan Markle amid lifestyle show criticism

Meghan Markle has received support from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos amid With Love, Meghan criticism.

Speaking with Variety Magazine, Ted spoke about the Duchess of Sussex's lasting influence despite ongoing criticism.

He noted that Meghan's cultural impact is often "undervalued", saying, "When we released the trailer for Harry and Meghan, every detail on-screen was dissected in the media for days."

"The shoes she was wearing sold out all over the world. The Hermès blanket that was on the chair behind her sold out everywhere in the world. People are fascinated with Meghan Markle," Ted said, adding that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry "are often unfairly dismissed."

It is worth mentioning that the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan has received mixed reactions from the viewers.

Despite the backlash, Meghan Markle remains focused on her work.

While, the Netflix show has already been renewed for the second season, wife of Prince Harry is set to launch her podcast as well. She announced, Confessions of a Female Founder, on March 14.