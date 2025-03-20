Photo: Kevin Costner has no regrets about Christine Baumgartner divorce: Report

Kevin Costner is reportedly back in the game after surviving Christine Baumgartner divorce.

In Touch reported that the actor has been mesmerizing Hollywood divas with his killer looks.

In addition to this, a source close to the Yellowstone hitmaker claimed about his split from Christine after eighteen years of marriage, “It was tough at the beginning.”

However, they noted, “but Kevin has no regrets about the divorce and believes it was the best decision for both him and Christine."

It is pertinent to mention here that Christine Baumgartner got engaged to his former friend Josh Connor, Kevin’s pal, within two years after the split.

The former pair is reported to be "amicably" co-parenting their three kids, sons Cayden, 17, and Hayes, 16, and 14-year-old daughter Grace.

This report is contrary to RadarOnline.com’s findings from December 2024 that claimed that Kevin is still bitter with Christine for breaking his heart.

"Kevin can't stand the thought of spending time and breaking bread with Christine after everything she put him through," a source shared at that time.