Beyonce's mom reacts to Kanye West's 'evil' attack on her grandchildren

Beyoncé’s mom has finally responded to Kanye West’s “evil” attack on her grandchildren, 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

Earlier this week, the controversial rapper took aim at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s kids by questioning their mental capacity in a vile post shared on X.

However, the 24-time Grammy winner eventually deleted the post, only to re-share it on Wednesday, emphasizing that he didn’t remove the disturbing post to be “a good person.”

“I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic],” he wrote.

Reacting to the unprovoked rant, Tina took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself telling a “corny joke.”

“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil. But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper,” said Beyonce’s mom.

“This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this,” she added.