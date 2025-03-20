From Chakswari to House of Lords: Shaffaq Mohammed's journey

Lord Shaffaq Mohammed took oath on the Holy Quran in the House of Lords last week. — Reporter

LONDON: A community activist born in poverty in Azad Kashmir has been appointed a member of the House of Lords on the recommendation of the Liberal Democrats party.

Lord Shaffaq Mohammed took oath – on the Holy Book of Quran - in the House of Lords last week, becoming the second only Pakistani to have joined the parliament on the seat of Liberal Democrats.

Speaking to Geo News, Lord Mohammed said he was thankful to the Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davy for appointing him to the House of Lords.

He shared: “Never in my dreams, I thought I would reach this place. I was born in Chakswari, near Mirpur Azad Kashmir, a house made of mud, surrounded by poverty and deprivation. I come from a humble start. People like me never dream of things like this. This building (the imposing Palace of Westminster) dictated our destiny once. My dad was a steelworker, all my uncles were labourers. They were all working class, both in the UK and Pakistan. I came to the UK with my mother when I was four and my father, uncles and grandfather who were all working in the steel mills as labourers.”

Lord Mohammed , who has served as a councillor and Member of the European Parliament (MEP), said his elevation showed Britain was a country of opportunities where dreams materialised. “This is our home; this a country of opportunities and I am a living example of that. This country has given us so much. Our future belongs here. We are concerned about Kashmir and Pakistan but this is where we are now and we belong here.”

Mohammed has dedicated his life to youth work, public service and local government. Liberal Democrats said in a statement: “Shaffaq dedicated himself to creating pathways for disadvantaged young people to access work and education opportunities. His hands-on experience with local challenges inspired him to become a councillor for the Liberal Democrats in Sheffield in 2004, where he focused on building a more inclusive and supportive community. He became leader of the Liberal Democrat group on the council in 2011 – a role he still holds today. He was awarded an MBE for his political service in 2015. In 2019 Shaffaq was elected to represent Yorkshire and the Humber in the European Parliament. In this role, he passionately advocated for women' s rights, environmental sustainability, human rights and civil liberties. In 2021-22, he chaired a Carers Commission, established by Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey, which took evidence from experts, campaigners and carers themselves to develop new policies to support paid and unpaid carers.”

Lord Mohammed called on the Pakistani and Kashmiri community to stay strong after criticism over the grooming gangs. He said the monsters involved in grooming gangs don’t represent the Pakistani and Islamic values. He said: “These grooming gangs in some Northern towns brought a bad name to the whole community. They are very bad apples. They should not be protected and tolerated. These monsters brought shame to us all. Our forefathers used to lower their heads in respect when they saw a woman. Contrast that with some of these people who disrespected and humiliated women.”

He said he will continue to work for the community on issues that concern them and will raise voice for the marginalised and the needy in his new role. He said: “What I did in Europe, speaking out for human rights, supporting the developing world and championing women’s rights in particular access to education, I will continue to raise my voice for the marginalised both in the UK and across the world.”