Rob Lowe spills on his eagerness to become grandfather

The Hollywood star spills on his eagerness to become grandfather

Rob Lowe recently got candid and opened up about his curiosity when it comes to his kids’ love lives, admitting he takes a deep interest.

In a talk with AARP The Magazine for their April/May issue, the 61-year-old actor, filmmaker, and entertainment host was asked if he is ready to be a grandfather.

Lowe, who has two sons, 31-year-old Matthew and 29-year-old John, with his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, shared he is excited.

"I have a probably overly inappropriate interest in my sons' love lives—because I'm angling for grandkids. It better happen!" the Youngblood star stated.

Notably, this is not the first time the Primetime Emmy-nominated actor shared his excitement about becoming a grandparent. In June 2024, Lowe told PEOPLE that the "beauty of fatherhood" is getting to relive childhood through his kids.

"You get to experience their wonder and awe and all of those amazing things," he quipped.

"Then they become young adults and adults, and to be able to guide them or be a part of decisions that are much more — I don't want to say important, but important, you know? First houses, significant others, jobs. With all of that stuff, the stakes are way higher. It makes me glad to be around to give my two cents for what it's worth,” Rob Lowe remarked.