Prince Harry admits drugs helped with ‘social acceptability'

Prince Harry’s take on drugs and depression is recalled in memoir

March 21, 2025

Prince Harry admitted to finding solace in drugs in order to fight depression.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare,’ revealed he began sniffing substance in order to find a purpose in life.

He admitted in the book: "At someone's country house, during a shooting weekend, I'd been offered a line, and I'd done a few more since. It wasn't much fun, and it didn't make me particularly happy, as it seemed to make everyone around me, but it did make me feel different, and that was the main goal.

"Feel. Different. I was a deeply unhappy 17-year-old boy willing to try almost anything that would alter the status quo. That was what I told myself anyway." 

Harry later told Dr Gabor Maté: "That didn't do anything for me. It was more of a social thing,” Harry noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

