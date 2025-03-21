 
Geo News

Beyoncé, Jay Z considering ‘legal action' against Kanye West

Beyoncé and Jay Z are upset with Kanye West’s latest tweets





March 21, 2025

Beyoncé and Jay Z are upset over Kanye West’s latest tweets about their kids.

The couple is considering legal action against the rapper, Page Six reports, in order to shut down any more demeaning posts about their twins.

“Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter,” the insider says.

It is also revealed that Kanye’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, is also appalled he “would use that kind of language about anybody, let alone when it comes to children.”

“Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication,” the insider tells Page Six.

Kim added that the rapper’s posts are “shocking and offensive,” and feels “no matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits.”

This comes as West wrote: “I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic].”

