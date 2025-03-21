Rachel Zegler reveals her dream comes true moment from 'Snow White'

Rachel Zegler has opened up about her dream comes true moment from Snow White.

While appearing on Good Morning America, the Hollywood actress candidly discussed that being cast in the fantasy movie was an opportunity for a lifetime.

“It was the honor of a lifetime. I think every young person dreams about a phone call like that,” she began by saying. “This one is certainly extra special as a huge Disney fan.”

“To get to bring [Snow White] to life in such a unique way and such a special way, it’s just a beautiful opportunity, and I’m very honored,” The Hunger Game actress added.

Sharing the plot of the movie, she said, “It’s all about bridging a classic to a modern age to bring it to these beautiful young people.”

Zegler plays the role of 1937 classic movie’s princess Snow White, who is forced to serve her jealous stepmother, known as Evil queen, portrayed by Gal Gadot, in the movie.

Revealing the superpower of her character, the 23-year-old actress told the audience, “Her superpower remains her heart, you know, that’s always been the core of this story. That’s always been the core of the Disney Company.”

Snow White is scheduled to be released in cinemas on March 21, 2025.