Beyonce's dad gives Kanye West befitting response for targeting his grandkids

Beyonce's dad is giving Kanye West a piece of his mind while the celebrity parents are yet to break their silence on the matter.

Matthew Knowles issued a statement to TMZ on Friday after West questioned the mental capacity of Beyonce and Jay Z's seven-year-old twins in a since-deleted post on Tuesday.

“People pay a price for being stupid, especially in the music industry,” the record executive told the publication.

Matthew, 73, fired back at West's state of his mental health, saying the recent stunt might be due to his mental illness and he's hopeful the Heartless rapper “gets the type of help he needs.”

His ex-wife Tina Knowles also addressed the rapper's "evil" attack on her grandkids.

West, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, is yet to hear back from the power couple itself, who are reportedly "discussing" legal repercussions.

“Jay-Z and Beyoncé are aware of the posts Kanye has since deleted and are discussing how they want to handle this situation, whether that be privately and/or in a legal matter,” an insider told Page Six.

Another source shared that West’s recent rampage left Kardashian “appalled.”

“Kim has had enough and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication,” the publication quoted the insider.

“No matter what feud Kanye has going on with Jay and Beyoncé, kids are off limits.”

West, who had quickly deleted his post about the kids, claimed he deleted the post not to "be a good person" but because he didn't want his account to be taken down.

The next day, West said he felt "bad" about his remarks before immediately attacking Beyoncé and Jay-Z for watching as the Kardashians “[ran] him over” during his marriage to ex Kim Kardashian.

Around the same time, West also left Kardashian questioning his role as a dad when she had to call in an emergency custody hearing after learning that Andrew and Tristan Tate were going to be present where West was to meet his 11-year-old daughter North.

He also released a song with their eldest daughter, North, featuring Sean “Diddy” Combs and Christian “King” Combs.

The exes also share kids: Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.