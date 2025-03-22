Bronson Pinchot shares his idol Lucille Ball’s emotional message to him

Bronson Pinchot recently got candid and opened up about what his idol, Lucille Ball, told him on the set of Life with Lucy.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the March 19 premiere of Netflix’s The Residence in Los Angeles, the 65-year-old actor reminisced about meeting the late actress and comedian.

Calling to mind, Pinchot shared, “When Perfect Strangers first came out, after we aired two or three episodes, I got a call from a journalist who said, ‘What do you think of what Lucy said about you?’ And I said, ‘Lucy who?’ They said, ‘Lucille Ball.’ I said, ‘Lucille Ball, wait a minute. How does she know who I am?’”

“It really was like meeting God,” the Beverly Hills Cop actor said of meeting Ball with his Perfect Strangers costar Mark Linn-Baker.

“She was so genuine with us. … She was s***, she was vulnerable, she was witty, she was sassy, she was warm. She had just found out that her show was not going to continue,” he sang praises of her.

The star of Courage Under Fire went on to mention that Perfect Strangers was Ball’s “favourite show."

Moving forward, Pinchot revealed what she told them on the set of Life with Lucy by saying, “Someone asked us to pose for a picture, and she held our hands in her hand to her heart and said through her smile, ‘They don’t want me anymore, but they want you. You know what you’re doing, so you go and do it.’”

Notably, Life with Lucy ended after one season, but Perfect Strangers had just started in 1986 and lasted eight seasons. Like I Love Lucy, which ran for six seasons, Perfect Strangers was also swamped with physical humour.

Before concluding, it is essential to mention that Lucille Ball, who appeared in 113 movies, succumbed to a ruptured aortic aneurysm at the age of 77 on April 26, 1989.