Yaum-e-Ali processions taken out in US's Dallas

Youm-e-Ali procession is being taken out in Dallas, US on March 22, 2024. — reporter

DALLAS: The martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (AS) was observed with deep reverence and devotion on the 21st of Ramadan in Dallas.

Majalis (religious gatherings) and processions were held across several cities in Texas to commemorate Youm-e-Ali (AS).

In Dallas, the central procession emerged from various Imambargahs and concluded in Downtown Dallas. The procession featured Alam (flags), Taboot (symbolic coffin), and Zuljanah (a symbolic representation of Hazrat Ali's (AS) horse).





The event was led by Ali Rizvi, a leader of Anjuman Sarkar-e-Wafa. Mourners expressed their grief through Matam (chest beating) and Noha Khwani (recitation of elegies).

Noha Khwani was performed by Shuja Haider and other reciters, who presented soulful laments and eulogies. The mourners, including members of the Momin Center, Ilm Center, Dar-e-Hussain, City of Knowledge, and Aqaa Center, participated in large numbers, including women and children. The attendees also had the opportunity to pay homage by visiting the Ta’ziya, Alam, and Taboot.

Following the procession, a Majlis-e-Aza (mourning congregation) was addressed by Allama Mudassir Ali Shah Mousavi.

In addition, various mosques and Imambargahs across Dallas hosted religious scholars who highlighted Hazrat Ali (AS)’s teachings and the unparalleled sacrifices of Ahl-e-Bayt (the family of the Prophet) for Islam. Scholars emphasized that Hazrat Ali (AS) was born in the Kaaba and attained martyrdom in the mosque. From childhood, he embraced Islam and spent his entire life in devotion and obedience to Allah and His Messenger. His unwavering courage and valour in every battle remain a source of pride, a beacon of guidance, and an enduring example for the Muslim community.

Religious scholars further elaborated that Hazrat Ali (AS)’s life was not just a biography but a school of thought. Every step, every decision, and every moment of his life offers countless lessons in patience, bravery, wisdom, and leadership.

It is worth mentioning that Youm-e-Ali commemorations continue across the United States. A major Youm-e-Ali procession is scheduled to take place in Houston on Sunday, March 23, emerging from Downtown Houston.