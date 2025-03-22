Kendra Wilkson makes shocking confession years after Hugh Hefner romance

Kendra Wilkson has made a shocking confession years after her "unhealthy" romance with Hugh Hefner.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Amy & T.J. podcast, the 39-year-old TV star revealed that she has a "little bit of a sex problem."

“Look, I struggle still to this day with my relationships and my views on sex,” said the former Girls Next Door personality.

“I had to go through a lot of therapy, and they looked at me and they're like — this is the first time I'm admitting this — but they're like, "You might have a little bit of a sex problem. You have a little bit of a problem when it comes to thinking of sex,’” she added.

Kendra made this revelation when asked how becoming the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's girlfriend has impacted her long-term.

“How did that have an impact, that environment — again, you're a teenager. You hadn't been necessarily exposed to healthy relationships at that point in your life, but it puts you on a certain path — what did that do to you and [how did it] shape what you thought a relationship was, should be, and the type of person you were interested in?' Holmes questioned.

To which, the mother-of-two explained, “You know, it's just unhealthy thoughts.”

'Not really settling for a marriage and stuff like that — which is not, I wouldn't say unhealthy — I'm saying that everyone has their choices, and some people wanna be single, some people wanna be married… and I'm more of a fun idea type of person,” added Kendra.