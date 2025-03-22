 
Kendra Wilkson makes shocking confession years after Hugh Hefner romance

Kendra Wilkson dated the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner from 2004 to 2009

Web Desk
March 22, 2025

Kendra Wilkson has made a shocking confession years after her "unhealthy" romance with Hugh Hefner.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Amy & T.J. podcast, the 39-year-old TV star revealed that she has a "little bit of a sex problem."

“Look, I struggle still to this day with my relationships and my views on sex,” said the former Girls Next Door personality.

“I had to go through a lot of therapy, and they looked at me and they're like — this is the first time I'm admitting this — but they're like, "You might have a little bit of a sex problem. You have a little bit of a problem when it comes to thinking of sex,’” she added.

Kendra made this revelation when asked how becoming the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's girlfriend has impacted her long-term.

“How did that have an impact, that environment — again, you're a teenager. You hadn't been necessarily exposed to healthy relationships at that point in your life, but it puts you on a certain path — what did that do to you and [how did it] shape what you thought a relationship was, should be, and the type of person you were interested in?' Holmes questioned.

To which, the mother-of-two explained, “You know, it's just unhealthy thoughts.”

'Not really settling for a marriage and stuff like that — which is not, I wouldn't say unhealthy — I'm saying that everyone has their choices, and some people wanna be single, some people wanna be married… and I'm more of a fun idea type of person,” added Kendra.

