Inside Justin Bieber, Hailey's 'great life' after his shocking 'drowning' posts

Justin Bieber and Hailey ‘not concerned’ about rumours

Justin Bieber recently sparked concerns over relationship with wife Hailey with his cryptic messages.

On March 16, Justin took to his Instagram Stories and discussed his past struggles with acknowledging negative emotions. He wrote, "I was always told when I was a kid not to hate. But it made me feel like I wasn’t allowed to have it and so I didn’t tell anyone I’ve had it."

Now, an inside source close to the Baby singer has assured that "things are fine" between him and his wife, Hailey, as reported by People Magazine.

"Hailey’s working, and Justin’s creating music," the source assured. "They are just doing their thing. They are not concerned about what people think."

The insider also went on to add that Hailey and Justin, who welcomed their first child in August 2024, "have a great life."

"They love being parents," the source stated. "They have a great marriage too."

Notably, Justin and Hailey Bieber, parents to Jack Blues Bieber, also enjoyed a trip to Disneyland recently, sharing cheerful photos on Instagram.