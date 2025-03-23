France witnesses mass rallies against racism and rising far-right influence

People take part in a demonstration against the far-right and racism to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination at the Place de la Bastille square, in Paris, France, March 22, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Thousands of people took to the streets across France, including in Paris, to protest against racism and the growing influence of far-right politics, with some demonstrations turning tense as police clashed with protesters.

Some protesters criticised the US administration of Donald Trump. In Paris, clashes broke out between police officers and some demonstrators.

The rallies occurred amid a rightward shift in French politics, with the government pledging to tighten immigration policies and border controls.

According to the interior ministry, nearly 91,000 people took part in protests across France, with 21,500 attending the rally in Paris.

Two people were arrested, and three people—including a riot police officer—were injured in the Paris clashes, the ministry said. Elsewhere in France, three more arrests were made.

Many demonstrators highlighted the growing strength of reactionary political forces, not just in France but also in the United States.

In Paris, thousands filled the streets, holding placards with messages such as: "Fascism is gangrene from Washington to Paris."

Evelyne Dourille, a 74-year-old pensioner, voiced her concern: "The far right is on the rise everywhere in Europe. It’s frightening because in France, we see far-right ideas becoming more and more commonplace, even among ministers in this government."

‘Alarming increase’ in racism

One American protester expressed the need for similar demonstrations in the US.

"America is sliding towards fascism," said the 55-year-old woman.

Aurelie Trouve, a lawmaker from the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, warned about the growing popularity of Marine Le Pen’s far-right party.

"Far-right ideas are contaminating even the government," she said.

In Marseille, 3,300 people joined the protests, while 2,600 rallied in Lille, according to police reports.

Some demonstrators carried placards reading "Against state Islamophobia" and "Tesla is the new swastika."

Ines Frehaut, a student attending her first protest, expressed alarm at comments made by France’s hardline interior minister.

"When you see what Bruno Retailleau has said about Islam, Algeria, and the wearing of the veil, it’s serious!" she said.

The protests took place a day after the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

"The situation is serious," the Human Rights League stated, warning of an "alarming increase" in racist incidents.

Dominique Sopo, head of SOS Racisme, condemned the "global reactionary offensive against foreigners and their children, against Muslims," as well as the rise in racist and anti-Semitic acts.

Ahead of the protests, the LFI party sparked controversy by publishing an image of Cyril Hanouna—one of France’s most influential right-wing media figures—as part of a campaign urging people to attend the anti-racism rallies.

Hanouna, born into a Jewish family that had immigrated from Tunisia, was featured in an image that critics said echoed anti-Semitic tropes from the Third Reich.

Key LFI figures later admitted publishing the image was a "mistake" and withdrew it.