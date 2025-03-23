Fans react to Justin Bieber's latest cryptic post

For a while, Justin Bieber has been sharing several cryptic posts, and his latest one came with new music he appears to be working on.



In the clip, a handful of people are playing musical instruments, and the video came on the heels of reports that the Baby hitmaker has been in the studio to make new music.

But what seemingly caught fans' attention the most was the caption, which read, "I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic."

"Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough, but I still hate when I change myself to please people," he noted.

Several users on X wondered about the timing of the cryptic post, which came after Justin's longtime ex-Selena Gomez and her fiance, Benny Blanco, dropped their joint album, I Said I Love You First.

In a chat with Spotify, the music producer reflected on the latest album, “More so than anything else, this isn’t an album where I had any expectation because it’s something we got to do together for us."

“As a byproduct of who we both are, other people get to listen to this album… All in all, the best part about it was being able to spend time and make something that I love with the person I love," Benny concluded.