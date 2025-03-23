Shirley Lewis shares George Michael’s life-altering kindness

Shirley Lewis, a long-time backing singer of George Michael, has revealed a life-changing act of generosity by the late music icon.

While conversing with The Mirror, Lewis, who was married to Bros drummer Luke Goss at the time, shared that she was financially struggling and was worried about where she would live with her daughter as she sold her watch for "£5,000," but the envelope of cash went missing.

The singer quipped, “I was talking to George on the phone and suddenly burst into tears. He asked what was wrong and I told him my husband and I were in a really bad place and I’d lost some cash, and he said he was going to give me some money and hung up. The next day I woke up and he’d deposited £50,000 into my account!”

Shirley recalled she called the Father Figure singer the next day and told him she could not take his money, but he insisted, saying he didn’t want her to “worry.”

For the unversed, George passes away due to heart failure and a fatty liver at 53 on December 25, 2016. He had been suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

Notably, on his death day and after, many people shared stories about how he helped them. A woman on a UK TV show said she couldn’t afford IVF treatment until she got a secret donation from him.

Similarly, a waitress shared George heard her talking about money troubles in a restaurant and gave her a cheque for thousands of pounds.

It is pertinent to mention that George Michael became a worldwide solo star after starting with Wham! in the mid-1980s.

The Last Christmas hitmaker, who sold about 120 million records, left £97 million ($120 million) at the time of his death.