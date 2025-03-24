Saudi Arabia announces new mandatory requirement for Hajj 2025 pilgrims

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia on July 12, 2022. — Reuters

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the meningitis vaccine will be mandatory for all participants of the Hajj 2025 pilgrimage.

According to the ministry, this significant decision is aimed at safeguarding the health of millions of pilgrims and applies to both Saudi citizens and foreign nationals.

The ministry has emphasised that vaccination is a non-negotiable requirement for Hajj participation to ensure comprehensive protection against the potentially life-threatening disease.

"Hajj will not be allowed without vaccination," stated a ministry spokesperson, highlighting the seriousness of the measure.

"Preventing the spread of infectious diseases during Hajj has become the need of the hour," the ministry added.

Furthermore, the registration process for Hajj packages will be contingent upon proof of vaccination, effectively making it impossible to proceed without it.

The decision comes as part of ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of infectious diseases during the annual pilgrimage, which draws millions of people from around the globe.

The close proximity of pilgrims in confined spaces makes them particularly vulnerable to outbreaks.