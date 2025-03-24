 
Geo News

'Mufasa: The Lion King' star teases surprise future project

Kelvin Harrison Jr shares whether he will appear in 'Lion King' sequels or prequels

By
Web Desk
|

March 24, 2025

Mufasa: The Lion King star teases surprise future project
'Mufasa: The Lion King' star teases surprise future project

Kelvin Harrison Jr. is the voice behind Scar in Mufasa: The Lion King, which is a dream come true.

In a chat with Collider, he opened up about his thoughts on working with the film and answered whether he would appear in a future project of Lion King.

"Oh, it's such a huge honor. I've talked about it a lot, but the original Lion King came out in '94. That was the year I was born, so it felt like my birth project in a lot of ways. I've been a big fan of that movie. It's one of my favorite Disney movies," the actor said. 

He continued, "Scar is definitely one of my favorite Disney villains. So that was really fun to play with and to work with Barry [Jenkins] on the movie was a dream because I've always wanted to work with him as well." 

But on the question of appearing in prequels or sequels of the film, Kelvin said he had no idea whether he would appear in any of them.

"It was a blessing, so I was grateful I got to go on that journey, and I don't know about prequels, sequels, or anything else, we'll see. Disney keeps their stuff on lock," he concluded.

Jamie Lee Curtis blown away by Jake Gyllenhaal's Broadway performance
Jamie Lee Curtis blown away by Jake Gyllenhaal's Broadway performance
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's family outing comes into view after major announcement
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's family outing comes into view after major announcement
Olivia Rodrigo resembles Dua Lipa as she hits new milestone video
Olivia Rodrigo resembles Dua Lipa as she hits new milestone
John Lithgow talks upcoming role as Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' series
John Lithgow talks upcoming role as Albus Dumbledore in 'Harry Potter' series
Meghan Markle exposed by former Vanity Fair editor: 'Adrift on the facts'
Meghan Markle exposed by former Vanity Fair editor: 'Adrift on the facts'
'Daredevil' star reflects on 'nightmare' he faced
'Daredevil' star reflects on 'nightmare' he faced
Meghan Markle drops huge surprise for fans
Meghan Markle drops huge surprise for fans
Kathy Bates gushes over ‘Matlock' success and work life after weight loss
Kathy Bates gushes over ‘Matlock' success and work life after weight loss