'Mufasa: The Lion King' star teases surprise future project

Kelvin Harrison Jr. is the voice behind Scar in Mufasa: The Lion King, which is a dream come true.



In a chat with Collider, he opened up about his thoughts on working with the film and answered whether he would appear in a future project of Lion King.

"Oh, it's such a huge honor. I've talked about it a lot, but the original Lion King came out in '94. That was the year I was born, so it felt like my birth project in a lot of ways. I've been a big fan of that movie. It's one of my favorite Disney movies," the actor said.

He continued, "Scar is definitely one of my favorite Disney villains. So that was really fun to play with and to work with Barry [Jenkins] on the movie was a dream because I've always wanted to work with him as well."

But on the question of appearing in prequels or sequels of the film, Kelvin said he had no idea whether he would appear in any of them.

"It was a blessing, so I was grateful I got to go on that journey, and I don't know about prequels, sequels, or anything else, we'll see. Disney keeps their stuff on lock," he concluded.