'Gossip Girl's star Ed Westwick, wife Amy Jackson celebrate arrival of first child

Ed Westwick and his wife Amy Jackson are celebrating the arrival of a new addition to their family.

The 37-year-old actor took to his Instagram account to announce that he and his wife Jackson have welcomed their first baby, son Oscar Alexander Westwick, in a joint post.

The proud parents shared a series of black-and-white photos of the newborn baby, not showing his face.

"Welcome to the world, baby boy," the couple excitedly announced. "Oscar Alexander Westwick."

The Gossip Girl alum also reposted the picture to his Stories, gushing over the little one, "Words can't express the wonder."

Back in August 2024, Westwick and Jackson had a chat with people after their marriage in Italy, anticipating the joyous moments they would see as a couple at the time.

"For me, [marrying Westwick] means having a life partner to adventure with, to share love and support, to create a beautiful family and to have each other's backs throughout all of life's moments," Jackson told the outlet.

"It's about building a future together and creating endless memories, knowing that we are a team through it all."