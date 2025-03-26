 
Buckingham Palace releases statement after Prince Harry's 'devastating' decision

Prince Harry has stepped down from his charity Sentebale

March 26, 2025

Buckingham Palace releases statement after Prince Harry's 'devastating' decision

Buckingham Palace has released a big statement after Prince Harry made a ‘devastating’ decision over relationship row.

According to media reports, Archie and Lilibet doting father has stepped down from his charity Sentebale after relationships within the organisation have "broken down beyond repair".

Harry co-founded the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006.

The duke and Prince Seeiso statement further reads, "With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice.

“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."

Following Harry’s decision, the palace shared photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla and said, “Last night, The Queen, joined by The King and The Duchess of Gloucester, hosted authors and members of the literary community to celebrate the launch of The Queen’s Reading Room Medal, designed to recognise those championing books and storytelling in their local communities.”

The palace shared the photos with a statement on X, formerly Twitter handle.

