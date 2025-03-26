Kim Kardashian to perform legal duty

Kim Kardashian is ready to testify!

The 44-year-old reality TV star will be standing as a witness at the trial over her 2016 Paris robbery case, almost a decade after the altercation.

According to TMZ, during the incident she was bound, gagged, and held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel suite.

She was then robbed of an estimated 10 million dollars’ worth of jewellery, which included her 4-million-dollar engagement ring from ex-husband Kanye West.

Now, Kim is expected to stand in Paris and make her statement against the Parisian gang which allegedly orchestrated the ordeal.

French officers investigated the case for five years and then ordered a trial in 2021, where 12 people will stand in trial in April, and Kim expected to make her appearance in May.

The SKIMS founder has notably stopped wearing her jewellery in public and his even held back flaunting off her usual bling self on social media.

In an episode of The Kardashians, earlier this month, Kim Kardashian recalled how Kanye had warned her not to wear both the engagement rings he had given her once she showed them off online.

"My first one that I got engaged to Kanye (with) was a cushion cut and that was the only piece of jewellery I owned that I didn't take to Paris," she said, further recalling, "Kanye saw it and he goes, 'Don't you ever wear both of your rings at the same time. Are you looking to get robbed?'"