Sofia Vergara left 'feeling let down' in Lewis Hamilton romance

Sofia Vergara and Lewis Hamilton reportedly went on a date in January this year

Sofía Vergara and Lewis Hamilton made headlines when they were spotted on a date, but the attractive actress is now worried that the Formula 1 hunk isn’t really interested anymore.

"Sofía thought Lewis was perfect boyfriend material and quite a catch," a source told Radar Online. "She likes a high-profile romance and was keen on him, but it's cooled off.”

According to insiders, Sofia is making one sided effort to keep the racer interested.

They "are still talking and texting on occasion, but it's one-sided," said one mole.

Another added: "She's the one keeping in touch and hoping for more – while getting little in return."

The Modern Family star reportedly seemed smitten with the famous racer and his pals at a New York City eatery.

"Obviously, the buzz has worn off for him," the tipster added. "Lewis is lukewarm about her and not responding the way lovers do. She's feeling let down."

Before Lewis, the Griselda star dated orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, but the romance ended last fall.

Prior to that, the 52-year-old was married to Magic Mike hunk Joe Manganiello for seven years.

"She hoped Lewis would be her next prize, but it's not going to happen, and she just has to face it," the insider said. "It's a shame because she likes the younger guys and had no problem with the 12-year age difference."