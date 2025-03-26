Royal family shares annual report 2024

The Royal House of Denmark has released the annual report of 2024, the year King Frederik and Queen Mary assumed the throne.

According to the royal family, 14 January 2024 was a landmark date in the history of Denmark as Queen Margrethe abdicated and King Frederik assumed the throne. A new chapter in the Danish monarchy’s 1000-year history began.

According to the statement, the Royal House of Denmark’s annual report 2024 gives an account of the King and the Queen’s first year as a Royal couple, in which the objective was to ensure a visible and accessible Royal House.

In 2024, they took part in a wide range of events throughout the country focusing on communities, green transition, delight in nature and cultural heritage.

The King and Queen carried on the tradition of summer cruises and, in this connection, visited Bornholm, Assens and Vejle.

They also participated in seven trips abroad and represented Denmark in the fields of business, culture, sport, green transition, security and development.

The King and Queen also hosted state visits from Iceland and Egypt.